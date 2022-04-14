No Caption ABCDE EMN-220604-112231001

Woodhall Spa has announced the formation of its very own community band, which came about purely by delightful coincidence.

Formed in February 2022, the idea had been brewing in the minds of two local people who hadn’t yet met – John Fisher and Sarah Paul – who are both residents of the village and both retired military bandsmen.

John enjoyed a career within Army music, and Sarah with the Royal Air Force based at Cranwell, coincidently both as clarinettists with over 30 years of military music experience between them.

Until their meeting by pure chance in September 2021, the pair had never been able to put the idea of a community village band to the test – but with the combined knowledge the pair had between them, they were able to formulate a plan to introduce a community band in Woodhall Spa.

The first rehearsal took place on February 4 at the Woodhall Spa football club, with an impressive 25 members of all abilities turning up.

Sarah said: “The village has such a wonderful community spirit, the support has been so overwhelming – to see our own village band play on our bandstand in Jubilee Park some day will be a tremendous sight.”

With weekly rehearsals now taking place, the band are keen to expand their numbers even further and focusing on future local performances.

“We are asking for all standards of musicianship to come along and be united through a unified passion,” Sarah added.

Beginners are also invited to come along and give it a try, as rehearsals are designed by the group to help accommodate and encourage those who haven’t played for a long time.”