Vintage ​Speed Trials set to return

​Following its successful return last year after the Covid-19 pandemic, this summer will see the return of a popular vintage vehicle event.

The Vintage Speed Trials will be held once again ​at Grimsthorpe Castle on Saturday July 1, and promises to be a “celebration of pre-war motorsport”.

Sponsored by Brewin Dolphin and H&H Auctions, the Vintage Speed Trials will see more than 100 pre-war cars and motorbikes, including Bugattis, MGs, ERAs, Maseratis, and a number of Edwardian cars, taking turns to run down the track three times throughout the day between 10am to 4pm.

Not only can you see these cars in action, with all the excitement, the sounds and the smells, you can also get up close to the vehicles and talk to owners and drivers in the paddock.

An arranged display of classic vehicles, artfully parked to encourage the visitor to meander amongst them, will also be on show for guests to view.

Children, visitors, and participants are encouraged to wear 1930s dress to add to the atmosphere.

Entrants for the track runs are fully booked but there is still an opportunity to apply to display vehicles in the impressive Vanbrugh courtyard at the front of the castle.

Following the death of the founder of Vintage Speed Trials, Richard Powell, the team remain devoted to reviving the spirit of pre-war speed trialling, with Mel Hart upholding Richard’s legacy with passion.

Gates open at 8am and the track opens at 10am.