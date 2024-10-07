Childish Gambino: US rapper cancels remaining shows due to surgery - affected UK shows and refunds
- Donald Glover, aka Childish Gambino, has announced that he is cancelling the remaining dates of his tour due to surgery.
- The This Is American rapper was set to perform in London, Glasgow, Manchester and Birmingham throughout November and December 2024.
- Here’s the list of affected dates alongside when you can expect a refund for the cancelled shows.
Despite the optimism that he would continue his tour despite health issues, Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino has announced the move to cancel his remaining tour dates for 2024.
Taking to X/Twitter to make the announcement, the one-time Community star wrote: “After my show in New Orleans, I went to the hospital in Houston to make sure of an ailment that had become apparent.”
“After being assessed, it became clear I would not perform that night, and after more tests, I could not perform the rest of the US tour in the time asked. As of now, I have surgery scheduled and need time out to heal.”
“With that said, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the remainder of the North American tour and the UK and European dates,” he continued. “I want nothing more than to bring this show to the fans and perform. Until then, thanks for love, privacy, and support.”
Glover had already postponed several US tour dates earlier in the year owing to what he considered a priority to his own health, however the news of surgery being scheduled has now put an end to the hope of his appearances in the United Kingdom.
What shows have been affected in the UK by Childish Gambino’s cancellation?
Childish Gambino’s UK tour was set to take place at the following locations on the following dates:
- November 26 2024: AO Arena, Manchester
- November 28 2024: OVO Hydro, Glasgow
- November 30 2024: The O2, London
- December 1 2024: The O2, London
- December 3 2024: Utilita Arena, Birmingham
Where can I get refunds for Childish Gambino’s cancelled UK shows?
Refunds are set to be issued within 15 days of the shows cancellation and will be deposited into the bank account used to make the purchase of Childish Gambino tickets from the respective ticketing agencies made to purchase the tickets initially.
Were you heading to see Childish Gambino on his UK tour and have been affected by the cancellations? Let us know your thoughts on the news by leaving a comment down below.
