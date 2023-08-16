Christmas comes early at Woodthorpe Garden Centre as it opens the doors to their festive store

We may still be in mid-summer, but the magic of Christmas has arrived in Lincolnshire early this year as Woodthorpe Garden Centre becomes one of the first in the country to open its Christmas store with doors opening at 5pm on Monday August 21st.

The store which is part of the UK’s largest family-run garden centre group British Garden Centres, is inviting customers to browse through its festive ornaments, as well as Christmas staples such as cards, calendars, wrapping paper and tags and other seasonal items.

Shoppers can choose from the best festive themes to decorate your home for the most wonderful time of the year. Whether you are looking for a traditional look made of reds, greens and gold that will evoke the true Christmas spirit, a modern and refined winter theme made up of silver and white or the pastel pinks that evoke romance, Woodthorpe will have the Christmas décor to suit your home interiors and make it a period to remember for your family.

Woodthorpe Garden Centre offers a wide range of festival gifts, including toys, puzzles, games, stockings, and even pet gifts, making it a convenient one-stop shop for all your Christmas needs. And with gardening essentials at Woodthorpe’s core, visitors will also be treated to a fantastic plant department and gardening sundries department, whilst the restaurant on site serves delicious meals, carveries, snacks, afternoon teas, and specials daily.

Woodthorpe Garden Centre team are ready to welcome to you to its Christmas store

Amy Stubbs, Project and Development Manager said: "British Garden Centres’ Christmas stores are a magical and festive experience. It's always a joy to see Woodthorpe come to life and the team has outdone themselves this year.

"Everywhere you turn, you're immersed in Christmas magic, and it has become a real destination for fans of Christmas and festive decorations. Woodthorpe has everything you need to deck your halls long before the big day and provides everything families could need for an unforgettable experience.”