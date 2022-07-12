Art lovers invited to Make a Bid

DJ SPACEBOY EQ will be DJ-ing the Make a Bid event.

The NTKO Gallery will be running the Make a Bid Art Exhibition from Saturday (July 16) to July 30, which is tailored to anyone looking to add some new art to their repertoire.

Designed with both new and established collectors in mind, this exhibition will feature exclusive one-off works from local and national artists for sale to the public.

Artwork will be displayed throughout the gallery with a lot number and reserve price, and interested buyers can make their offer by placing a sealed bid in the nearby box.

The highest bidder on a piece of art will then be announced, and the highest bid takes the piece home.

A special private preview evening will take place on Friday from 7pm to 9pm for serious collectors, featuring a fully staffed bar and live music by notorious Miami-based DJ SPACEBOY EQ – whose musical resumé includes venues from the US East Coast and beach raves in the Bahamas to headline-making party crashes in the UK.

NTKO Gallery was opened in March 2022 by Dale Tyler-Lodge and Matt Lodge to give artists that haven’t been accepted at other galleries for being too out of the ordinary somewhere to display their art.