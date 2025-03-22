Jubilee Park 2025: Dig out your swimwear

Jubilee Park swimming pool ready to open

Jubilee Park’s open air heated pools open for the 2025 season from Saturday 5th April and will be open every day until 2nd November. The temperature in the swimming pool will once again be a balmy 29°C (86°F).

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are heated indoor changing and shower facilities if the early spring weather is chilly as well as outdoor showers, changing cubicles and lockers. Full timetable details appear on the Jubilee Park website and in leaflets at reception or in Woodhall Spa library.

Newly simplified membership options are a cost effective way to enjoy swimming throughout the season for those likely to make this healthiest form of exercise a regular part of the weekly routine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a form of exercise everyone can enjoy regardless of age or fitness levels,” said Operations Manager Rachael Meller. “The water supports movement, and swimming helps those struggling with chronic health issues from arthritis and type 2 diabetes to mental health and mobility problems. It helps control weight, maintain suppleness and generally improve wellbeing. It’s also a great way to make new friends.”

For more information, membership options and special events planned for the park this season, see the Jubilee Park website www.jpws.co.uk