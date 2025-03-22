Jubilee Park 2025: Dig out your swimwear
There are heated indoor changing and shower facilities if the early spring weather is chilly as well as outdoor showers, changing cubicles and lockers. Full timetable details appear on the Jubilee Park website and in leaflets at reception or in Woodhall Spa library.
Newly simplified membership options are a cost effective way to enjoy swimming throughout the season for those likely to make this healthiest form of exercise a regular part of the weekly routine.
“It’s a form of exercise everyone can enjoy regardless of age or fitness levels,” said Operations Manager Rachael Meller. “The water supports movement, and swimming helps those struggling with chronic health issues from arthritis and type 2 diabetes to mental health and mobility problems. It helps control weight, maintain suppleness and generally improve wellbeing. It’s also a great way to make new friends.”
For more information, membership options and special events planned for the park this season, see the Jubilee Park website www.jpws.co.uk