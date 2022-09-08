1960s pop band The Manfreds heading to Skegness

The Manfreds - Hits, Jazz and Blues Tour is coming to Skegness.

The band, formerly known as Manfred Mann, are celebrating 60 years in the business and will appear on stage at the Embassy Theatre.

Considered one of the finest and most respected bands of the 60s, their numerous hits were R&B based with an undercurrent of jazz - a very unusual but winning combination of playing style at the time. As a result their records have a timeless quality some 60 years on.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Manfreds feature both original frontman, Paul Jones, and original guitarist Tom McGuinness.

At 80 years of age Paul is the envy of many as he shows no sign of slowing down, and it’s much the same with his band-mate Tom who is 81. Paul and Tom will be joined by Pete Riley on drums, Marcus Cliffe on bass, Mike Gorman on keyboards and Simon Currie on saxophone/ flute.

Fans can expect many of the much loved hits, including Pretty Flamingo, 5-4-3-2-1, The One In The Middle, Come Tomorrow, Sha La La, Mighty Quinn and Do Wah Diddy Diddy, one of the most popular and instantly recognisable songs of the decade and still the biggest audience pleaser at their concerts. Alongside these classic hits The Manfreds will be playing a variety of their favourite Jazz and Blues covers hailing back to the very roots of the band in the early 60s.