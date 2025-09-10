Richard Bridgen, Tony Gordon and Laura Davies in rehearsals for Pack of Lies. Photo: Rich Dutton

The cast of Sleaford Little Theatre’s Pack of Lies explored how an extraordinary situation of divided loyalties could impact on an average family home in this tense, espionage thriller.

The play by Hugh Whitemore is based on the real-life recollections of Gardener’s World presenter Gaye Search where a family is drawn into helping the authorities observe and capture a pair of Russian spies, who they innocently had believed for years were their neighbours and friends.

In an authentic, 1960s, split-stage home setting, Bob and Barbara Jackson were played by Richard Bridgen and Laura Davies and, although things seemed to take a while to warm up as they painted a picture of domestic harmony, that bliss was gradually eroded as the stress of lying to their neighbours becomes too much for Barbara.

Laura Davies had the packed Friday evening audience riveted as she ratcheted up the torment when her character is torn between her loyalties to her country by enabling the investigation and those of her very real friends the spies, Helen and Peter Kroger, played by colourfully by Emma Albuixech and Mike Harvey.

The dynamic and plot devices were intriguing as they stepped away to deliver asides and monologues to update the audience on events and their inner feelings which added to the pathos and angst which shattered their world. It is all the more engrossing and sad with the knowledge that real people went through this same situation – in a poignant twist in the play the strain becomes too much for Barbara, highlighting the real, innocent victims of this murky game of cat and mouse.

Anna Albuixech delivered a great supporting role as Thelma, one of the counter intelligence team tasked with watching the Krogers from the Jacksons’ home, and Scarlett Long showed her growing prowess as a young actress as Julie, the Jacksons’ daughter.

In Sleaford Little Theatre’s 75th anniversary year, thank you to director Alan Robey for bringing this very different drama to our Sleaford Playhouse stage, and to the cast and crew for a very thought-provoking performance which must have been challenging to prepare for given the sheer weight of dialogue involved.