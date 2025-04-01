Retailer’s commitment to green energy in over 220 outlets for 10 years

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lincolnshire Co-op is investing £8.5 million into renewable energy after signing a Corporate Purchase Power Agreement (CPPA).

According to last year’s figures, the energy purchased will cover around 50% of Lincolnshire Co-op’s emissions across the business, which includes 220 trading outlets, for the next 10 years.

The contract, which starts on Tuesday 1st April 2025, is a partnership with four other co-operatives including Central, Scotmid, Southern and East of England worth over £40 million.

Each society has collectively pledged that 50,000 Megawatts of energy will come from renewable energy, with Lincolnshire Co-op choosing to commit to 10,000 Megawatts.

All the energy will be provided by one of the world’s largest wind turbine farms, London Array, which is located 20 kilometres off the north Kent coast in the Outer Thames Estuary and supplies 10% of wind power nationally.

The wind farm is owned by the multinational German energy provider RWE, the leading power generator in the United Kingdom.

The partnership was facilitated by commercial energy and sustainability advisory service Inspired PLC, with law firm Shoosmiths LLP serving as legal counsel.

Lincolnshire Co-op’s Procurement and Sustainability Manager Andrew Turner said: “We’re delighted to underscore our commitment to a sustainable future while delivering long-term financial stability for the society, through this corporate power purchase agreement.

“By securing clean energy at predictable rates, we’re reducing our carbon footprint and protecting our business from the fluctuation of electricity pricing.”

Elsewhere, the society is making great efforts to achieve their sustainability goals.

Energy efficient CO2 refrigeration systems and insulated door curtains in refrigeration rooms are being introduced in more food stores, as part of the co-operative’s cyclical refresh programme.

Additionally, a £2 million investment in solar panels was finalised in late 2024, with plans for 62 Lincolnshire Co-op sites to undergo instalments by summer 2025.

David Cockshott, Chief Commercial Officer at Inspired PLC, said: “Inspired is proud to have built a long-standing partnership with Independent Society Member Co-operatives as their dedicated energy consultant. Together, we are committed to driving sustainability and transforming the lives of their members and local communities.

“By working together swiftly and effectively, we’ve achieved something monumental that will help each Co-operative take a significant step forward in their carbon reduction journey.”