Affinity introduces students to the world of work through the Jon Egging Trust’s Flagship programme
and live on Freeview channel 276
Blue Skies is delivered as an alternative to in-school sessions, helping participants develop key workplace skills such as teamwork, leadership and resilience. It holds workplace visits, which offer unique insights into a range of career avenues, not only within the aviation sector, but also in sectors linked to space and entrepreneurship. These visits aim to expose students to new and exciting opportunities in the world of work which they may have not considered or thought out of reach.
Affinity has supported JET’s Blue Skies programme for several years, during which it has not only hosted Blue Skies sessions but also lent its support for events including graduations and annual dinners. The success of the Blue Skies programme bolsters Affinity’s existing track record as an SME with high levels of engagement with local communities across the UK.
Since the start of the year, Affinity has supported five Blue Skies Level 3 sessions for students across Lincolnshire, giving them an insight into what an aviation organisation does on a daily basis. The Affinity team were on hand to support the employability sessions which highlighted the similarities between work and school, office etiquette, social media tips and tricks, finance, alongside wider practical advice on the world of work. The programme concluded with Affinity’s HR Team alongside other local JET partners holding a series of ‘Sprinterviews’. These Sprinterviews were a new activity introduced this year and allowed students to take part in mock interviews and CV writing workshops to gain greater experience to prepare them after they leave education.
This year, the Affinity team has supported in-school sessions at Priory Witham Academy and Barnes Wallis Academy in Lincolnshire, and also hosted students during visits to RAF Cranwell, where they were able to see aircraft up close, and watch take off and landings from the flight line.
Speaking on the programme Business Operations Director at Affinity, Alex Davison stated:
“The Blue Skies Programme plays a pivotal role in opening doors for young people across the UK. Since the beginning of the year, the programme has delivered tailored workshops to give the new generation a flavour of the opportunities that lie in front of them. Affinity has seized the opportunity to participate in this scheme, not only motivating students to explore a range of exciting career pathways, but also empowering them with the confidence to shape their future.”
Fi Collins, Director of Communications and Fundraising at JET stated:
"At JET, we simply couldn't deliver our programmes without the support of our inspiring network of corporate partners across the UK who so generously open up their workplaces and volunteer their time to bring to life career possibilities and build aspiration, self-belief and employability skills in our students. We're incredibly grateful to the team at Affinity for their dedication to JET and our students in Lincolnshire this past year and beyond."