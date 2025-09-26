Annual Electoral Canvass household visits

The Council’s Electoral Services team are continuing to carry out the 2025 Annual Canvass to keep the district’s electoral register up to date.

The Council’s Electoral Services team are continuing to carry out the 2025 Annual Canvass to keep the district’s electoral register up to date.

In recent months every household in North Kesteven was contacted by either email or letter to update their entry on the electoral register.

Between 1 October and 14 November, 2025, Electoral Canvassers will be visiting those properties who have not yet responded to the annual household canvass form. These Canvassers will show their ID at all properties they visit.

The Canvass identifies any residents who are not registered so they can be encouraged to do so and to remove any electors who no longer live at an address. By law people must register on the Electoral Register even if they are not planning to vote. Being registered can also increase an individual’s credit score. The easiest way to apply to register is to go to www.gov.uk/registertovote.

Additionally, Electoral Services have recently contacted a number of electors who have a postal vote that is due to expire soon. Any elector who has received an email/letter is asked to follow the instructions and make a new postal vote application as soon as possible. Please note this does not apply to all postal voters and only those that will expire in January 2026 have been contacted.

More information on the Annual Canvass is available on the Council’s website here.

Residents can contact the Council with any questions they may have by calling 01529 414155 or via email at [email protected].