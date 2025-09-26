Great opportunity for 14 to 17 year-olds

Do you know someone aged between 14 and 17 who would like to try some new activities, make friends and learn new skills?

The Excalibur Explorer Sea Scout Unit based in Lincoln are holding an open day on Saturday 4 October at the Scout camp site, Altham Terrace, LN5 8DN. It starts at 10.00am with some games and getting to know about Scouting and the type of activities Explorers like to do. This will be followed by cooking and canoeing. The open event will finish at 4.00pm.

Adult volunteer Jonathan said, “Alongside making new friends, you’ll learn and develop skills, participate in new activities and get the opportunity to do activities that you can’t do at home or at school. The Explorers will be very involved in planning the programme and be involved in running some of the activities.”

Jonathan added, “Scouting provides over 250 activities. These range from abseiling to climbing, cooking to music and pioneering to water activities. You can also learn and develop skills such as communication, independence, leadership, problem solving, social skills and teamwork and these will help with applications for apprenticeships, college, employment and university.”

After the open day, the Unit will be meeting on Wednesday evenings from 7.30pm to 9.00pm. Some of the evenings may include a night hike, cooking, camp fire, using maps and space.

If you want to know more about the Explorer Unit, please visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61579609411202

For further information or to register for the event, please contact [email protected]