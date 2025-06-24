Louth Library participates in the ‘Story Garden’ Summer Reading Challenge with free activities for families

This summer, children aged 4-11 can visit Louth Library to join the 'Story Garden – Adventures in Nature and the Great Outdoors' Summer Reading Challenge, discover new books, and explore the magical connection between storytelling and the natural world.

This year’s Challenge features beautiful illustrations by award-winning artist Dapo Adeola and invites young readers into an enchanting garden full of stories, creatures, and outdoor adventures.

Louth Library Summer Reading Challenge events include:

Launch Event Saturday 5th July 9.00am - 1.00pm Join in the fun as we launch the Summer Reading Challenge and make your own Nature Zine Book. No booking required

Bee Week Tuesday 22nd July 10.00am - 12.00pm Meeting Buzzy Bees and Louise and make a Bee Mobile - Places are limited so booking is required

Sun Week Friday 1st August 10.00am - 12.00pm Sunflower and Suncatcher Crafting -Places are limited so booking is required

Worm Week Saturday 9th August 2.00pm - 3.30pm Make a Wormery with science author Ann Dale - Places are limited so booking is required

Garden Week Monday 11th August 10.00am - 12.00pm Fairies, Pixies and Elves with special guest Fairy Nuff! - Places are limited so booking is required

Bug Week Tuesday 19th August 11.00am - 1.00pm and 2.30pm -4.00pm Ugly Bug Ball Puppet and Theatre Workshop - Places are limited so booking is required

Bird Week Wednesday 27th August 10.00am - 12.00pm Make Rocking Robin Bird Boxes and Woodpeckers - Places are limited so booking is required

Celebrate with Us Tuesday 9th September 3.45pm - 4.30pm Celebrate the end of another fantastic Summer of reading and fun! Pick up your certificate. No booking required

Story Garden Story Times for under 5s Every Monday 10.30am - 11.00am throughout the holidays, Bringing the outdoors in with vibrant tales of flowers, animals and creepy crawlies. No booking required

Story Garden Rhyme Times for under 5s Every Thursday 10.00am - 10.30am throughout the holidays. Come along with us as we go round and round the garden singing verses and songs.

No booking required

Stitch a Garden- A nature themed, five week, Cross Stitch Course for 6-10 year olds (must be accompanied by an adult) Fridays 2.00pm - 4.00pm from 25th July –22nd August inclusive. Places are limited so booking is essential.

Visit Summer Reading Challenge | Lincolnshire Libraries to discover all the activities on offer.

Karen Waring, Library Manager at Louth Library, said “We have so many fabulous and free Summer Reading Challenge events and activities planned this year, we can't wait to welcome children and their families into our library to take part during the summer holidays. This year’s theme has given us lots of scope for fun nature-inspired activities combining arts and crafts. We look forward to seeing what the children create and to hearing about what they are reading.”