Platinum Jubilee theme for return of Lincolnshire Show

The RAF Falcons will be dropping into the main ring both days.

Taking place for the first time since 2019, the event on June 22 and 23 is set to welcome more than 60,000 visitors across two days with a jam-packed timetable.

Old and new attractions along with family favourites have been secured to bring the Lincolnshire Show back with a bang. Fly pasts from classic aircraft have been confirmed to mark the Jubilee, with a Hurricane and Spitfire swooping in on the Wednesday and Thursday respectively.

Returning for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic and marking its 137th outing, a street party atmosphere will be created across the Lincolnshire Showground, with purple bunting strung across.

A special stage will see artists performing throughout both days, with performances from local community groups including, Passion to Dance, the Lincoln Orpheus Male Voice Choir and the Market Rasen Ukulele Band. There will also be an additional pop-up stage showcasing a variety of solo and duet artists.

Jayne Southall, CEO at the Lincolnshire Showground, said: “We cannot wait to welcome visitors back to the Lincolnshire Show for the first time in three years.

"It really is a one-of-a-kind event, so we could think of nothing better than to celebrate a once-in-a-lifetime event like the Platinum Jubilee.

“The showground will feel like one big street party and will allow visitors to watch breathtaking displays, learn more about agriculture and what it has to offer, and sample the best food to come out of Lincolnshire. The celebrations also extend to our hospitality menus, where visitors will be able to pre book and enjoy a traditional afternoon tea while overlooking the Main Ring to catch all the action on the Thursday.”

The show is also running a poetry competition. Marking the Queen’s reign, schools are being encouraged to enter the royal rhyme competition, with the winning poem to be selected by Hollywood actor Colin McFarlane, who grew up in Lincoln.

The Main Ring’s big new attraction for 2022 will be the Atkinson Action Horses. Often featured in major TV and film productions, the super talented steeds and riders will treat visitors to high-energy performances on both days. Meanwhile, the ever-popular showjumping and BMX displays will return alongside the Parade of Hounds and the Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue Band, who will also lead the closing ceremony.

The RAF Falcons parachute display team will be back to mesmerise crowds dropping into the Main Ring on both days.

The Lincolnshire Kitchen will return with live cookery demonstrations from local chefs including, Masala Masters Ruchita Green, Indian Curry Pot’s Dr Arya Madhavan, Lincolnshire Cookery School’s Fiona Lucas, along with Rachel Green, Steven Bennett, Dominic Franks, and Neil Curtis. Meanwhile, more traditional attractions will be on display, including the iconic tractor parade in the Krantz Main Ring, livestock and equine classes and the opportunity to get up close and personal with farming machinery from the past and present.