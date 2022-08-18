All smiles at Kesteven and Sleaford High School on A level results day

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kesteven and Sleaford High School students Molly Burrell and Sarah Durham.

The results marked an exceptional year for the school as a staggering 47.5 per cent of exams were graded A* and A and 78 per cent achieving A* to B grades.

Every single exam sat by the 68 students was passed and 93 per cent achieved grades of at least C. It means the average score achieved by the students exceeded 43 points.

Head of School Josephine Smith said she was delighted to see the students fulfil their potential and begin the next successful chapter in their lives.

From left - Amy Ellison ( Subject Leader French), Sophia Ott (KSHS student) , Laurie Wood (Carre's student), Roman Williams (Carre's student), and Debbie Collett (Assistant Head and Geography teacher.

“The students have done themselves and the school proud with an exceptional set of results,” she said.

“Thanks to their hard work and support of staff and parents they have not only fulfilled their potential but exceeded our high expectations. The past two years were so tough for them but the team work between students and staff, including during lock down, meant that today is an absolute triumph for them,” said Mrs Smith.

“I have no doubt they will go on to achieve great things.”

Among the best results at the school were:

Kesteven and Sleaford High School.

• Molly Burrell A* A A (A in Extended Project Qualification) - studying History and Politics at Sheffield University

• Connie Ferrer A* A A (A in EPQ) - studying Social Anthropology at London School of Economics

• Emilia Hesketh A A A – studying Chemistry at York University

• Jasmine Hodge A* A A – studying Bio-technology at Nottingham University

• Sophie Lamont A* A A - studying Sociology and Education at Cardiff

• Bethany Lenton A* A* A* (A* EPQ) – studying Genetics at Nottingham University

• Nelly MacArthur A* A A - studying Medicine at Anglia Ruskin

• Ella Marshall A A A – studying Psychology at Liverpool University

• Sophia Ott A A A – studying Geography at Newcastle University

• Jessica Pettini A* A A - studying Physics with Theoretical Astrophysics at Nottingham University

• Victoria Raynor Di* Di* Di – studying Games Art at Manchester Metropolitan

• Mia Rice A* A A - studying Fashion Design and Development at the University of the Arts, London

• Irina Sivoglo A* A* A - studying Fashion Communication & Promotion at Norwich University of the Arts

• Megan Skelton A* A* A*- studying History at Sheffield University

• Emma Stinchcombe A* A A - studying Pharmacy at The University of East Anglia

• Lauren Whitehead A* A A - studying Veterinary Medicine at Nottingham University

• Neve Woodman A* A A (A in EPQ) - studying Ecological and Environmental Studies at Edinburgh University.