Students in Boston celebrate achievements at A-level and BTEC

By David Seymour
Published 15th Aug 2024, 15:20 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2024, 15:33 BST
Celebrations have been taking place in Boston today (Thursday, August 15) as A-level and BTEC students collect their results.

Here is a selection of photographs from Boston College, Boston Grammar School and Boston High School.

Students collect their results at Boston College.

1. Boston College

Students collect their results at Boston College. Photo: Contributor

Students with Head of Sixth Form Steve Barker (third from right), A-level teacher Christine Abrams (second from right), and headteacher John McHenry (far right).

2. Boston Grammar School

Students with Head of Sixth Form Steve Barker (third from right), A-level teacher Christine Abrams (second from right), and headteacher John McHenry (far right). Photo: Mick Fox

Pictured (from left) Lucie Maxwell, Jael Maw, and Hannah Woods.

3. Boston High School

Pictured (from left) Lucie Maxwell, Jael Maw, and Hannah Woods. Photo: Mick Fox

Poppy Walmsley (left) and Sophie Pickwell.

4. Boston High School

Poppy Walmsley (left) and Sophie Pickwell. Photo: Mick Fox

