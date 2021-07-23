One millionth covid vaccination given in Lincolnshire

Lisa Szirtes of Sleaford receiving the 1 millionth vaccination in Lincolnshire, at PRSA vaccination centre. The vaccinator is Sam Prichard EMN-210723-142549001

Supply teacher Lisa Szirtes, 42, from Sleaford attended the PRSA Mass Vaccination Centre in Boston for the monument jab - her second dose.

The remarkable total is a combination of first and second doses and has been achieved in just over seven months since vaccinations of Lincolnshire residents began to be rolled out across the county last December, and follows hot on the heels of the 500,000th first dose being given last month.

The figure equates to around 88% of first doses and 72% second.

A shot in the arm. Lisa Szirtes of Sleaford received the 1 millionth vaccination in Lincolnshire, at PRSA vaccination centre, Boston.

“It truly is an incredible feat and one that back in December seemed a very long way off,” comments Rebecca Neno, Deputy Chief Nurse, NHS Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Group. “The vaccination programme is unprecedented in its scale and ambition, and has only been possible thanks to the support and sheer hard work of so many NHS colleagues, partner organisations, local businesses and volunteers.

“In particular I would like to thank our GP practices and Primary Care Networks (PCNs) who have been a critical part of this, running the network of vaccination sites around Lincolnshire, all of who have hit their own significant milestones in recent weeks and months, making a massive contribution to the total of one million first and second vaccinations.

“Add to this our two Mass Vaccination Centres at PRSA and at the Lincolnshire Showground, as well as the support from pharmacies around the county, and of course the outstanding contribution made by so many volunteers and businesses, it really has been an amazing team effort.”

Lisa Szirtes was presented with a bouquet of flowers on receiving her dose and said: “I had no idea until I arrived at PRSA this morning and I still can’t quite believe it. It was a huge surprise to be told I was getting the one millionth vaccination and I am very proud to have been that person – it’s certainly something to tell the family about.

Lisa Szirtes of Sleaford receiving flowers from Rebecca Neno.

“It was nice to come out with a bunch of flowers.”

She admits she had been a little apprehensive before her first jab, but explained: “Being a primary school teacher I thought it important to have it to protect myself and everyone around me.

“I was very impressed on both visits, how smooth a process it was checking in and everyone is really organised.”

Lisa dded: “It is the right thing to to help protect everybody and get us all as far away from the virus as we can be.”

Major milestone. Lisa Szirtes of Sleaford received the 1 millionth vaccination in Lincolnshire, at PRSA vaccination centre, Boston.

One of the country’s biggest and most rural counties, the challenge in front of Lincolnshire when it began to mobilise the vaccination programme towards the end of 2020 was not underestimated by anyone on the team, as Rebecca explains.

“With a total population of around 750,000 people, we knew that we would have to provide people with a range of options, in terms of where to get vaccinated, in order to accommodate the sheer geography and rurality of the county. This is why, with the help of our Primary Care Networks, we set up a network of vaccinations sites around the county, supported by our two Mass Vaccination Sites, our pharmacy partners and our army of volunteers.

“Perhaps the biggest thank you of all needs to go to the people of Lincolnshire, who have come forwards in huge numbers to get vaccinated and continue to do so – without them none of this would have been possible and it’s them who have constantly done everything they can to help as we push on with getting out of this.”

People are urged to continue to come forward for vaccinations at the network of sites around the county, bookable via the National Booking System website or by calling 119. Many continue to offer walk-in appointments, allowing people to simply turn up and get jabbed.

Marking the vaccination milestone in Lincolnshire. From left - Rebecca Neno, Lynda Stockwell, Joanne Dennis, Nathan Dunford, Dr Amira Ibrahim, Ula Boney-Hundal and Abbie Roberts.

“The first part of our response to covid is nearly over, but we are working very hard planning the next phase which will include booster vaccinations in the autumn,” adds Rebecca. “However, my message to people remains the same – getting vaccinated is the best way to get protected, the best way out of this, and the best gift you can give to yourself and your loved ones. Please keep coming for your vaccinations.”

Of those aged over 18, a total of 552,056 people in the county have now received their first dose, while 450,513 people over 18 have been double-jabbed.

There have been 2,653 under 18s given their initial jabs – these include individuals who are, or who live with, vulnerable people. 938 have had their second.

Most age groups are above the national average for having received their first doses, with just the 45-49-year-olds and the 65-74-year-olds sitting below the England level.

However, for double jabbed residents, only the 65-74-year-olds sit below the national average.

In North East Lincolnshire 192,194 doses have been given out, with 84,844 of those being second doses. Meanwhile, 218,426 doses have been given out in North Lincolnshire, of which 98,435 are second doses.

In national news today Nadhim Zahawi said the vaccines have stopped 52,600 people being hospitalised in England.

However, he said people should still be cautious due to the daily average number of cases being around 41,000 and 34% of people aged 18-29 nationally had not been vaccinated.

He reassured people that waiting until September before requiring an NHS Covid Pass for access to nightclubs and other crowded venues was the right thing to do to give businesses and young people time to prepare.

This weekend and next week there will be walk-in opportunities available to people aged 18 and over on a ‘first come, first served’ basis as follows:

PRSA MVC, Boston – offering Pfizer and AZ walk-ins (no individual choice of vaccine, will be administered according to JCVI guidance), first and second doses, 8am-7pm seven days a week.

Lincolnshire Showground MVC – offering Pfizer and AZ walk-ins (no individual choice of vaccine, will be administered according to JCVI guidance), first and second doses, 8.15am-7pm seven days a week.

Fun Farm Car Boot, Fun Farm, High Road, Weston, Spalding (PE12 6JU) – mobile unit offering Pfizer walk-ins, first and second doses, 12pm-2pm, Friday July 23.

Boston Market Place (PE21 6EH) - mobile unit offering Pfizer walk-ins, first and second doses, 9am-3pm, Saturday July 24.

Springfields Events and Conference Centre (PE12 6ET) – offering Pfizer and AZ, first and second doses, 12pm – 8pm Friday July 30.

John Coupland Hospital, Gainsborough – offering Pfizer or AZ, first and second doses, 9am-1pm Saturday July 31.

Storehouse, Skegness – offering Pfizer walk-ins, first and second doses, 8.30am-3pm Saturday July 24, Pfizer walk-ins, first and second doses, 8.30am-12.30pm Sunday July 25, and AZ walk-ins, first and second doses, 1-5pm Sunday July 25.

Marisco Medical Practice, Mablethorpe – offering AZ walk-ins, first and second doses, 10am – 2pm Friday July 23, and Pfizer walk-ins, first and second doses 2.30pm–6pm Friday July 23.