Two-thirds of people in North Lincolnshire fully vaccinated against Covid-19

Two-thirds of people in North Lincolnshire have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, figures reveal.

NHS data shows 96,167 people had received both jabs by July 11 – 68 percent of those aged 16 and over, based on latest population estimates for mid-2020 from the Office for National Statistics.

Of those to have received both jabs, 93,735 were aged 25 and over – 74 percent of the age group.

It means 2,432 people aged between 16 to 25 have received both doses.

Meanwhile, 119,329 people in North Lincolnshire have received at least one dose of a vaccine – 85 percent of those aged 16 and over.

The NHS vaccine data also reveals variation in coverage for residents who are fully vaccinated between different areas across North Lincolnshire.

These figures are based on mid-2019 estimates – the latest at neighbourhood level.

Areas with the highest coverage:

1) Messingham & Scawby, with 78.6 percent of people aged 16 and over fully vaccinated.

2) Winterton & Winteringham, 78.1 percent

3) Brigg & South Ferriby, 77.2 percent

Areas with the lowest coverage:

1) Scunthorpe Central & Crosby, 43 percent

2) Scunthorpe North, 50.5 percent

3) Scunthorpe Westcliff, 59 percent

Across England, 29.1 million people had received a second dose of the jab by July 11 – 64 percent of the population aged over 16 and over.

That includes 28.1 million people aged 25 and over – 71 percent of the age group.

In total, 38.3 million people had received at least one dose of a vaccine by the same date, covering 84 percent of people over 16.

Despite the success of the rollout, some staff at care homes in North Lincolnshire have not been fully vaccinated.

The figures show 1,319 out of 1,763 eligible staff, including agency workers, at older adult care homes had received two doses of a vaccine by July 11 – meaning 25 percent have not been fully vaccinated.