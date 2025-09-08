Mum-of-three sheds half her bodyweight to beat health issues

A mum-of-three has shed half her bodyweight to successfully combat health issues.

With all the hype around about the weight loss injection, Stacey Wilson from Tattershall has demonstrated the healthy and natural way to lose weight.

Stacey has hit her target weight at the Coningsby and Tattershall Slimming World group having lost 8 stone 6 in 16 and a half months – halving her body weight and BMI and has been awarded a special award from Slimming World.

She has now been put through to Slimming World’s National Woman of the Year Finals in October at Alfreton.

Stacey originally joined Slimming World on a 12-week free referral from her doctor to help manage her diabetes in January 2024. With the support of her group and sheer determination she says she has gained a whole new lease on life.

Jo West, leader at the Slimming World group said: “She’s no longer on diabetic medication and eats a rainbow of foods from eating brown foods. It’s an amazing story.” Back then, vegetables were barely on Stacey’s radar. But through gentle encouragement and experimenting with simple, comforting recipes like homemade soups, she gradually expanded her palate. Today, her meals are bursting with colour and nutrition, and she’s become a veggie enthusiast — proof that small changes really do lead to big results.

Stacey advised: “Start small. I didn’t love vegetables at first, but soups helped me ease into it. Now I can’t imagine a meal without them! Planning ahead and staying going to group every week has made all the difference.” As a busy mum of three, Stacey knows how hectic life can be. But she’s never let that be an excuse. Whether she’s cheering on her family’s favourite ice hockey team or heading out for a day trip, Stacey always plans ahead. She packs healthy snacks, makes smart choices when eating out, and shows that slimming success doesn’t mean missing out on family fun. Stacey has gone to her group every single week, offering encouragement, sharing her favourite recipes, and posting ideas on the group’s closed Facebook page. Jo said: “Her creativity and positivity have inspired countless members — and her journey is a shining example of what’s possible with the power of group support.“ Fast forward to today, and her diabetic score has more than halved. She says she feels healthier than she’s ever been. The group meets on Wednesdays at Tattershall Village Hall, 7.30am, 9am and 10.30am and on Wednesdays at Coningsby Community Hall at 4pm, 5.30pm and 7pm. Call Jo - 07825728195.