Veterans to get specialised healthcare

Health Secretary Wes Streeting pledges more support for Lincolnshire veterans' health needs. (Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images)

The Health and Social Care Secretary has sent a direct message to armed forces veterans and families in Lincolnshire pledging improved and targeted healthcare, as the nation marked the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new programme will see NHS staff receiving dedicated training to help them identify and support patients with military backgrounds. GPs, doctors and NHS nurses will work with regional trainers to make sure they embed this support into their services.

Health and Social Care Secretary, Wes Streeting, said: “Here in Lincolnshire, the connection between the community and the Armed Forces runs deep. From RAF Coningsby and RAF Waddington to RAF Scampton's historic legacy as home of the Dambusters and the Red Arrows, military service is woven into the fabric of our local identity.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He went on: “As we mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day, the government has announced a £1.8 million investment in a National Training and Education Plan to transform how the NHS cares for veterans, serving personnel and their families.

“Although our local NHS staff do their absolute best, they sometimes struggle to understand the unique health challenges that come with military service. Whether it's combat-related injuries, mental health concerns from deployments, or the strain that military life places on families – these experiences require specialist understanding."

Many veterans also struggle to navigate civilian healthcare systems and may not self-identify as veterans to NHS staff, putting them at risk of missing out on the additional services and bespoke services that are already available.

Mr Streeting said: “Our new programme will ensure that NHS staff across Lincolnshire receive dedicated training to help them identify and support patients with military backgrounds. Regional trainers will work directly with our local NHS Trusts, GP practices and mental health services to embed this expertise where it's needed most.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “Lincolnshire's proud RAF heritage means you have one of the highest concentrations of veterans in the country. Many local families have supported loved ones through deployments, house moves, and the challenges of transitioning to civilian life. They deserve healthcare professionals who understand these unique pressures.”

From October, the NHS will begin implementing the programme, with training sessions for healthcare professionals across Lincolnshire to develop the skills and knowledge they need to provide truly personalised care for the military community.

Mr Streeting said: “I'm determined that, through our Plan for Change, those who've served our country never face disadvantage when accessing healthcare. This commitment comes alongside our recent investment in healthcare in the region, including sending top doctors to hospital trusts in Lincolnshire to cut waiting lists, in addition to a cash boost of £1.3 million for GP surgeries in the area which could increase the number of appointments locally by 105,000.

“The Armed Forces Covenant is clear: those who serve or have served in our Armed Forces, and their families, should face no disadvantage compared to other citizens. This new programme will help us deliver on that promise right here in Lincolnshire.”

He said as well as remembering the past, they were recommitting to supporting those who serve today, and those who will serve tomorrow.