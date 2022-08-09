Funding bid could transform heritage projects in district

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alford Manor House

Bids worth a total of £48m have been formally submitted to the Government by the South and East Lincolnshire Councils Partnership.

If successful, East Lindsey would gain more than £8.1m to work with its partners on cultural and tourism projects in the market towns of Alford and Spilsby.

Included in the bid, is £2.5m for Alford Manor House to create a permanent function space as well as the relocation and improvement of the tearoom and kitchen, freeing up space for improved displays within the museum.

There is also £1.1m for Alford Windmill to help save the historic mill which is now on the Heritage at Risk register. Work would see the mill restored and reopen as a major attraction, including a new visitor experience, café, shop and the creation of a holiday cottage.

Spilsby Sessions House would be supported to bring the building back into use as a theatre and as a community-owned space. The listed building also has a significant place in history, for its past use as a jail, and funding would allow the building's old police cells to be opened to the public, creating a new visitor attraction.

Coun Adam Grist, portfolio holder for market towns and rural economy at East Lindsey District Council, said: “I am delighted we have been able to submit a bid working with partners which will bring vital improvements to heritage facilities in the heart of the Lincolnshire Wolds.

“These buildings are of great historic importance and are much loved by the local community and wider East Lindsey. If successful, this bid will help regenerate these important assets, create new tourist attractions, and help secure their future for years to come.”