Gallery: Crowds come out in Lincolnshire to watch Queen's Jubilee flyover rehearsal

Lenses skyward. Aviation fans gathered near RAF Cranwell for the flyover rehearsal.

The event was in preparation for the major event on June 2 which will see 70 aircraft in formation fly over London to pass over Buckingham Palace.

The rehearsal saw aircraft including Typhoons from RAF Coningsby, Hawk jets and Chinook and Puma helicopters muster over the North Sea and The Wash before heading in over Lincolnshire between 12noon and 1.20pm, passing over Sutton on Sea, Alford, Woodhall Spa and over College Hall at RAF College Cranwell before dispersing over North Lincolnshire.

Crowds of aviation enthusiasts flocked to viewing areas around RAF Cranwell to get a good look at this rare sight and take photos.

A Wildcat helicopter in the flypast.

Other aircraft seen in the formation were three Wildcat helicopters, a Prefect and Phenom from Cranwell, two Texan trainers, three Hercules, Atlas and Globemaster heavy lifting aircraft, an Airseeker Rivet Joint surveillance and Poseidon submarine hunting aircraft, plus two Voyager air refuelling tankers.

The flyover on June 2 will gather over the North Sea before heading in across Southwold and Colchester in East Anglia and onto London for the six minute flypast for the Queen and beyond to Oxfordshire and neighbouring counties. It will involve even more aircraft including the Red Arrows and the Spitfire, Hurricane and Lancaster from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

You can find out more about the flyover route here.

Crowds flocked to the roadsides around RAF Cranwell for the flyover.

Training aircraft from RAF Cranwell in the flypast.

Swooping in over the airfield at Cranwell.

Another training aircraft, the Texan, in the formation.

Hawk fast jet trainers representing the Red Arrows.

Typhoon fighter jets coming in over Cranwell.

A Chinook helicopter in the flypast.

The Chinook and Puma.

A trio of Hercules transport planes.

The Poseidon submarine hunter and Rivet Joint surveillance aircraft

The Voyager air refuelling tanker.

Globemaster and Atlas heavy lifters.

Helicopters coming in over Cranwell airfield.

Spectators at RAF Cranwell.