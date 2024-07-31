Lancaster bomber back in the skies

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight’s Lancaster bomber has returned to the skies after being given the all-clear after an extensive refit.

The Coningsby-based aircraft received repairs including a new tailplane over the winter months.

Built in 1945, Avro Lancaster PA474 is one of only two flying examples of the wartime bomber in the world. It took off from RAF Coningsby on Monday (July 29) to resume service with the BBMF after the entire team had been grounded following the tragic death of Sqn Ldr Mark Long when his Spitfire crashed into a field close to the airfield in May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prior to the flight, in a statement on social media, the BBMF said the aircraft “has undergone extensive, pre-planned depth maintenance activity, including the manufacture and replacement of the entire tail plane. Now, following extensive inspections and testing, the Lancaster is ready to fly again”.

The BBMF Lancaster was back in the air on Monday after in-depth winter renovation. (Archive photo)

The four-engined bomber was the most effective in the RAF’s arsenal during the Second World War.

In the statement last week, the BBMF added that flying by its Spitfire and Hurricane aircraft “remains paused” while the investigation into the tragic Spitfire incident continues. It had forced the team to miss a number of key events including D-Day 80th anniversary commemorations.

The cause of Sqn Ldr Long’s death is still being investigated by the Defence Accident Investigation Branch.