Lancaster bomber back in the skies
The Coningsby-based aircraft received repairs including a new tailplane over the winter months.
Built in 1945, Avro Lancaster PA474 is one of only two flying examples of the wartime bomber in the world. It took off from RAF Coningsby on Monday (July 29) to resume service with the BBMF after the entire team had been grounded following the tragic death of Sqn Ldr Mark Long when his Spitfire crashed into a field close to the airfield in May.
Prior to the flight, in a statement on social media, the BBMF said the aircraft “has undergone extensive, pre-planned depth maintenance activity, including the manufacture and replacement of the entire tail plane. Now, following extensive inspections and testing, the Lancaster is ready to fly again”.
The four-engined bomber was the most effective in the RAF’s arsenal during the Second World War.
In the statement last week, the BBMF added that flying by its Spitfire and Hurricane aircraft “remains paused” while the investigation into the tragic Spitfire incident continues. It had forced the team to miss a number of key events including D-Day 80th anniversary commemorations.
The cause of Sqn Ldr Long’s death is still being investigated by the Defence Accident Investigation Branch.
Sqn Ldr Long was in his fourth season with the BBMF. An inquest into his death was opened in June and is expected to resume on November 24.