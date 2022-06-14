Heckington Windmill has become a Top Trumps card.

Thanks to Cultural Recovery funding, Heritage Lincolnshire have partnered with Sleaford Museum and Sleaford and District Civic Trust to highlight 62 historic buildings and sites within the town and surrounding villages in a fun card game based on the childhood favourite ‘Top Trumps’.

Buildings on the cards range from Handley Monument to Heckington Windmill, Cranwell Aviation Heritage Centre to St Michael’s Church, Swaton.

The sale of the cards will support Sleaford Museum and Heritage Lincolnshire; both local charities in the area.

The Top Trumps launch event will be happening at Sleaford Museum.

The cards featuring historic buildings and landmarks will be available to purchase for £4.99 from Heritage Lincolnshire’s online shop and from the museum from Saturday July 9 from 11am. Visit: https://www.heritagelincolnshire.org/shop/all/trump-cards

The launch will be performed by the Mayor of Sleaford, Coun Linda Edwards-Shea, and it is hoped the Town Crier will be in attendance too.

If you go along for the launch day you can be one of the first to get your pack and enjoy a day of historic activities.

Mark Bamford, chairman of Sleaford Museum says: “The Sleaford Museum Trust has been delighted with the publication of the Sleaford and the Villages Trump Cards which were the result of a very productive collaboration between the Museum, the Sleaford and District Civic Trust and Heritage Lincolnshire.

The Top Trumps card for Sleaford Museum.

"The production and marketing advice from Heritage Lincolnshire has been instrumental in the rapid production of the cards to such a high standard and we consider them to be a tangible asset in encouraging public engagement with the heritage offer from the town and the surrounding area. A very worthy and creditable application of the Cultural Recovery Fund.”

Hannah Thompson, Business Manager of Heritage Lincolnshire commented: ‘’We cannot wait to get the Sleaford Trump Cards out there in the community. They are a great way for people to learn about the historical importance of their local town and have a bit of fun with it too.

"Heritage Lincolnshire have now successfully delivered the same concept in both Boston and Grantham, so we cannot wait for Sleaford to be the next Lincolnshire town to get their own Trump Cards.’’

The aim of producing the Trump Cards is to broaden the reach of heritage to all ages by translating it into a card game which can double up as guide cards for members of the public to discover and engage with Sleaford and the surrounding villages.

A valuable card in the card - Cogglesford Watermill.

Heritage Lincolnshire’s previous card packs for Boston and Grantham have been hugely popular. https://www.heritagelincolnshire.org/shop/all/trump-cards

The Heritage Trust of Lincolnshire is a charity that acts to ensure that Lincolnshire’s heritage is understood, valued, conserved and celebrated for local people, visitors and future generations.

Sleaford Museum is housed in a converted Edwardian toilet block in Monument Gardens, on Southgate, Sleaford. Open since April 2015, this year sees its seventh birthday and it has welcomed over 16,000 visitors.

Sleaford and District Civic Trust is a group dedicated to preserving a good quality of life and environment in Sleaford. A large part of its activities involves projects to improve and promote the town’s heritage assets. In recent years, projects have included the restoration of the Bristol Water Fountain in the Market Place.

Cranwell Aviation Heritage Centre - as a Top Trumps card!

Heritage Lincolnshire's own headquarters appear as a card too.

Slightly less well-known. An historic tomb at Swaton parish church.