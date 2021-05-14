Speed trials set to return in the summer

Grimsthorpe's Vintage Speed Trials event.

Following its cancellation in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Vintage Speed Trials will be taking place once again at Grimsthorpe Castle on Saturday August 28, and promises to be a "celebration of pre-war motorsport”.

Throughout the day, from 10am to 4pm, more than 50 pre-war cars and motorbikes take turns to run down the half-mile track three times.

With classic entrants including Bugattis, MGs, ERA, Maserati and a number of Edwardian cars, visitors can enjoy getting close to the vehicles and talking to the owners in the paddock as well as enjoying the thrills of watching the track runs.

Vintage Speed Trials at Grimsthorpe Castle.

Adding to the charm this year will be displays and parades from an eclectic mix of motorised cycle cars.

Visitors and participants are encouraged to get into the spirit of the event by wearing period dress from the 1930s and 40s, and a variety of food and drink stalls available throughout the event will add to the gala atmosphere.

Organiser Mel Hart said: "At Vintage Speed Trials, we are devoted to reviving the spirit of pre-war speed trialling.

"Grimsthorpe’s rich legacy of motorsport began in 1903 with the first timed runs in the old deer park, hosted by the Lincolnshire Automobile Club.

"Over a century later, the annual Speed Trials event evokes the nostalgia of these early gatherings as we transport our guests back in time to the pioneering days of British motorsport."