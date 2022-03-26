TEN YEARS AGO: Ancient Greece comes to Ruskington and more World Book Day celebrations

The larger picture was taken at Chestnut Street Primary School, Ruskington. There, Year Five pupils had welcomed ‘Archon’, also known as Murray Edwards, to give them an insight into life in Ancient Greece.
The day started off with a reading of the Iliad. Then the children were able to try on armour and wield replica swords as Greek warriors.
After joining the youngsters for lunch, Archon then led the children out for a combat re-enactment, before finishing the day by telling them about the tale of The Odyssey, with the pupils acting out various parts.
The visit was held to coincide with the children’s topic on Ancient Greece.
The smaller two photographs formed part of the paper’s World Book Day round-up.
Pictured top are youngsters from Start Right Nursery, in Ancaster, with (from left) nursery nurse Kirsty Cooper and nursery apprentice Jessica Barker, while below them are children at Billingborough Primary School, also in literary fancy dress.