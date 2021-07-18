Classic cars back in town

Shiloh Amas 7 and Lottie-Blossom Amos 5 of Boston sitting in a Toyota MR2 EMN-210907-072143005

Boston Classic Car Club members teamed up with Boston Borough Council to ensure the event, instigated by the council, went ahead.

David Brookes, of Boston Classic Car Club, said the event on Wide Bargate, which ran alongside a Continental Market on Bargate Green, was a great success.

He said: “On Saturday we had 18 cars which I was quite happy with but on Sunday we had a total of 39 vehicles of all Marques, shapes and sizes.

Rod Crozier of Boston with his 1987 Toyota Mk1 MR2 T-bar EMN-210907-072155005

“It was a display that covered most aspects of motoring through the decades. The Daimler limousine created a lot of attention as did the Rolls Royce Silver Cloud. It was a great weekend with thanks to Kristina.

“Let’s hope we can do it again next year.”

L-R John Poole and Ron Greenwood with Ron's 1952 Lea-Francis Coventry EMN-210907-072231005