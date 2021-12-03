Dad creates massive Christmas figure of Jack Skellington to decorate his house

Danny Dowding's hand-made Jack Skellington hovers over the front door of his house.

The hand-made Jack Skellington from Tim Burton’s Nightmare Before Christmas was created by local resident Danny Dowding in his garage, using a 6ft 4x4ins fence post, 10 large postal tubes, a beach ball, papier mache, wooden dowels for the hands, five metres of red and black tent fabric and five litres of PVA glue.

Danny said: “My daughter loves the movie so I made her a model of Jack Skellington for Christmas.

“She catches the school bus across the road from our house and it’s great to see all the kids on the bus pointing at it and taking photos.

The creepy character looms over the doorway of the house.

“Thankfully our postal lady loves it too and isn’t scared of it.”

The giant figure took father-of-two Danny a month to plan and eight months to create.

He added: “It took me a while because I have young onset Parkinson’s, but it was worth the effort.”

