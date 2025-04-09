Bellway team in Lincolnshire celebrate ninth consecutive HBF 5-Star home builder award

A street scene at Bellway’s The Willows development in Ancaster.

Staff at Bellway’s developments in Lincolnshire are celebrating after the company was awarded HBF 5-Star home builder status for the ninth consecutive year.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The accolade is the highest attainable from the Home Builders Federation. It shows that more than 90 per cent of customers who have moved into their new home say they would recommend Bellway to a friend.

Bellway is building new homes in:

The Willows, Ancaster

Abbey View, Bourne

Pinchbeck Fields, Pinchbeck

Quarrington Edge at Handley Chase, Sleaford.

Ashberry Homes, which is also part of the Bellway Group, is building new homes at Bourne Springs in Bourne and Daedalus Park at Handley Chase, Sleaford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mia Roussos, Sales Director for Bellway Eastern Counties,said: “Our teams across Lincolnshirework exceptionally hard to create homes our customers can be proud of, and to make the homebuying journey run smoothly. This award recognises that our customers feel their efforts have been successful.

“We are grateful to every homebuyer who took the time to give their feedback, culminating in this incredible endorsement.”

Bellway has outlined its commitment to prioritising people and the planet as part of its ‘Better with Bellway’ sustainability strategy. This includes a focus on customers and communities.

Mia said: “Building new homes brings wider benefits to communities, including creating employment opportunities for hundreds of sub-contractors. These local companies make an important contribution to our customers’ experience of buying and living in their new home. Their engagement in our customer-first ethos is a key component to the success we are celebrating today.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The HBF’s star ratings are based on a customer satisfaction survey carried out eight weeks after a customer moves into their home by the NHBC (National House Building Council). The survey covers multiple aspects of the home-buying process but the ratings are based on one question alone – ‘Would you recommend the developer to a friend?’.

For more information about Bellway developments in Lincolnshire, visit https://www.bellway.co.uk/.

To find out more about Ashberry Homes, visit https://www.ashberryhomes.co.uk/.