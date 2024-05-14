Chance to view new homes at North Lincolnshire Shared Ownership development

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Home seekers in North Lincolnshire will get the chance to view affordable homes at a Shared Ownership development in Kirton in Lindsey, May 18th.

The event at the Tudor Reach development at the tip of the market town will offer those looking to get onto the property ladder to explore the two- and three-bedroom homes, available through Platform Home Ownership and crafted by Allison Homes.

Between 11am and 1.30pm, guests will be able to tour the homes, tuck into free coffee and cakes, and seek advice from the expert Platform sales team who will be on hand to help with any queries about the available homes, Shared Ownership, the local area and many more topics.

Shared Ownership allows home seekers to purchase a share of their home and pay rent on the remaining amount, typically buying between 10 per cent and 75 per cent of the property’s full market value, depending on the model purchased with.

Exterior for two of the available homes at Platform.

This lowers the amount needed for a deposit, with most deposits on Shared Ownership schemes between 5 per cent and 10 per cent of the share and not the full amount.

Platform has seen an increase in popularity in the Shared Ownership scheme. In fact, the start of 2024 has seen a 152 per cent sale increase when comparing to last year, owing to the increase in popularity of the scheme in a time of economic uncertainty.

Kirton in Lindsey is surrounded with beautiful scenery and steeped in a rich local history. This sought-after location offers both the peace and quiet of small town living and a wealth of modern amenities, including a local high street and marketplace which is home to several independent shops, a town garden complete with a cosy café, two popular pubs and plenty of local takeaways.

There are also convenient transport links to Hull, Scunthorpe, Humberside, Peterborough and Lincoln, while the development is also near to a number of good quality schools for all ages.

Donna Gadd, Area Sales Manager at Platform, said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming guests from Kirton in Lindsey and further afield to view the wide-ranging offering of Shared Ownership homes we have on offer.

“Opening our developments up to the public is always rewarding, especially so when visitors walk away knowing they’ve just set foot in their dream home.

“Shared Ownership has become a more viable route onto the property ladder, and the shift towards more rural living means we don’t expect these homes to be on the market for too long, so I urge anybody interested to come along and speak to our friendly sales team.”

Prices start from £67,600 for a shared ownership home.* For further details on Tudor Reach, please visit www.platformhomeownership.com/development/tudor-reach, or call the team on 0333 200 7304.