Council complains about regulations slowing restoring empty homes to ‘glacial’ pace

North Kesteven District Council offices on East Gate, Sleaford. Credit: LDRS

A frustrated council says government rules must change to make it easier to bring empty homes back into use.

There are more than 260,000 homes registered as long-term empty, according to government data, with the figure on the rise.

North Kesteven District Council has a working group which provides aims to bring homes which have been disused for more than two years back onto the market.

However, an executive meeting on Thursday, November 28 heard that regulations were slowing work to a “glacial” pace.

Councillor Ian Carrington (Con), who sits on the group, said: “The process of bringing long-term empty homes back into use is so frustrating and immensely complex.

“Progress on individual homes is at a glacial pace. The government is talking about sweeping away planning regulations to speed up housebuilding – here’s an area where it could bring change overnight.

“There are plenty of empty homes in the district which could be occupied tomorrow, or certainly within weeks.

“It’s obscene that we have so many empty homes across this country. Our team at North Kesteven have been successful, but they need help.”

The new government has made dealing with the shortage of homes a priority, with many councils facing high demand for their social properties.

NKDC’s working group gives support and advice to help owners make their disused properties habitable again.

It can also take enforcement action when properties are becoming untidy, unsafe or a nuisance.

Council leader Richard Wright (Con) backed the calls for stronger government action.

“There are many empty homes sitting there which should be used,” he told the meeting.

“It’s bricks and mortar that could keep people warm instead of leaving them on the housing waiting list.”

He said that the government’s target of building 1.5million houses was unfeasible, and filling empty homes would be necessary to address the housing crisis.

Councillor Mark Smith (Con) agreed: “When you walk down a high street and look up, you’ll see hundreds of apartments not used.

“The owners refuse to rent them out, but it’s criminal that they’re kept empty.”

Empty homes owned by people on military service or receiving care, and those currently in probate, are exempt from action.

A Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government spokesperson said: “Councils have a range of tools at their disposal to bring empty homes back into use, including charging additional council tax on vacant properties and powers to take over the management of long-term empty homes.

“We are committed to delivering 1.5 million homes this parliament and the biggest increase in social and affordable homebuilding – investing £500 million for 5,000 new social homes and spending close to £1billion on reducing homelessness next financial year.”