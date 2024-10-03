Equans to reduce carbon emissions of North Lincolnshire homes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Energy and regeneration specialist Equans is about to start work on a £6.3million project to drastically reduce the carbon emissions of homes in Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire, on behalf of social housing provider Ongo Homes.

The improvements will be made to 169 houses and bungalows to help make them cheaper to heat by up to 40% per year. Across the entire scheme, carbon emissions will be reduced by as much as 539 carbon tonnes annually – the equivalent of driving over 1.3million miles in a petrol car.

The homes, which currently have energy performance certificate (EPC) ratings as low as F, will be fitted with new wall and loft insulation, solar panels, new windows and doors and air source heat pumps.

The upgrades will help to keep the properties warmer in winter and cooler in summer, with EPC ratings rising to at least a C.

The work will increase the thermal efficiency of the homes

The new solar panels will enable residents to generate their own clean, green energy, whilst the air source heat pumps will provide a low-cost heating solution by drawing in and circulating warm air from outdoors.

Steve Batty, Director of Sustainability at Equans, said: “The bespoke combination of energy efficient technology and upgrades being installed to these homes across Scunthorpe will make a huge difference to their affordability and comfort.

“In Scunthorpe, 16.9% of households live in fuel poverty, higher than the national average of 13%, so it is vitally important that we work together locally to help reduce energy bills for residents, especially when energy prices are set to increase this month.”

Andrea Morley, Sustainability and Carbon Reduction Manager, said: “We’re thrilled to have received this funding. We know what a huge difference it will make to our tenants and their homes.

“A lot of hard work went into the bid, and our partner, Equans, played a pivotal role in securing this funding. The real work starts now, and we’re excited to improve our homes and make them much more efficient to run.”

This project is part-funded by £2.2m from the Government’s Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund, which aims to reduce fuel poverty and drive down carbon emissions from the UK’s social homes.