A number of gardens in Lincolnshire are set to open to the public this month in aid of nursing and health charities.

The gardens will open for the National Garden Scheme near the end of May.

On May 26, The Fern Nursery, at Binbrook, Market Rasen LN8 6DH will open 11am-4pm.

Designed as a wildlife garden with a natural stream running through, visitors can also enjoy rock features, acid beds and a small wood with the main fern collection.

Entrance to The Fern Nursery, Binbrook. Photo: Google

It also includes large shrubs, a bank of drought tolerant plants and herbaceous perennials, while steps, seats, a gazebo, bridge and many other features add interest to this special garden.

Admission £4, children free.

Also open on Sunday May 26, two gardens near Sleaford will offer a combined admission price.

Aswarby Park, near Sleaford, NG34 8SD will open 2 – 5pm.

It has a formal and woodland garden in a parkland setting of about 20 acres. Yew trees form a backdrop to borders and lawns.

The greenhouse contains a 300 year old Muscat vine. There is a large display of climbing roses in season. A new cutting garden was created in 2022 and a wildflower border created for 2024.

This garden will be combined with that at Aswarby House, Sleaford NG34 8SE, also open 2 – 5pm.

This new garden of an acre was planted five years ago in the grounds of a handsome 18th century house and coachhouse.

It has a partial walled garden, wildflower meadow surrounded by ornamental grasses and a 30 metre-long herbaceous border. With two box parterres, and woodland shrubs, it has stunning views over ancient ridge and furrow grassland.

This garden would complement your visit to Aswarby Park.

Combined admission for the two gardens is £8, children free.