Lovell unveils upgraded show homes at Tennyson Fields in Louth

Lovell, a leading new homes builder, is excited to announce the unveiling of its newly upgraded show home at the highly sought-after Tennyson Fields development in Louth.

The ceremonial ribbon-cutting event was graced by the Deputy Mayor of Louth, Councillor Mr Darren Hobson, who joined the Lovell team to mark the occasion.

The revamped show home showcases the latest in modern design, energy-efficient features, and high-quality craftsmanship, offering potential homeowners an immersive experience of life in this thriving new community.

The show home has been updated to reflect the home builders commitment to creating homes that blend style, practicality, and sustainability, offering prospective buyers a true sense of what life could be like at Tennyson Fields.

Deputy Mayor, Darren Hobson, officially opens Louth show home

Tennyson Fields is located just minutes from the vibrant town centre of Louth, known for its Georgian streets, independent shops, and thriving food scene. The development offers residents a perfect balance of rural charm and modern convenience, with excellent transport links to Lincoln, Grimsby, and the Lincolnshire coast.

After cutting the ribbon, the Deputy Mayor, Councillor Darren Hobson from Louth Town Council, expressed his enthusiasm for the development, saying:

"It is a pleasure to officially open these beautifully upgraded show homes at Tennyson Fields. This development is a fantastic addition to Louth, providing high-quality homes that blend modern design with environmental responsibility. I am sure that Tennyson Fields will enhance the community and provide a great living environment for its future residents."

Robert Adams, Regional Managing Director at Lovell, said:

Inside the new show home at Tennyson Fields

“We are thrilled to unveil our upgraded show home at Tennyson Fields. These homes perfectly encapsulate our dedication to building high-quality, energy-efficient homes designed for modern living. We invite all potential buyers to visit the show home, where they can truly imagine themselves living in this fantastic location.”

Nestled in the picturesque market town of Louth, Tennyson Fields is a stylish collection of two, three, and four-bedroom homes, tailored to suit a variety of homebuyers—from first-time buyers and growing families to downsizers looking for comfort and convenience. With some homes ready to move into by Christmas, it's an ideal time to explore what Tennyson Fields has to offer. To find out more about Tennyson Fields, call 01507 623 541.