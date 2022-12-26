Smaller councillor allowance increase

Lincolnshire county councillors’ allowances will go up less than expected this year as a sign of the “difficult times”.

Lincolnshire County Council.

They will receive a four per cent rise in the amount they can claim for council work next year - smaller than the six per cent which an independent panel had recommended, and a real-term cut due to inflation.

Council leader Coun Martin Hill said they needed to show “restraint.”

He told members: “In these difficult times, it would be inappropriate to go any higher than four per cent.

“I would also remind members that it’s not compulsory to claim our allowances. Any of us at anytime can say we wish to forego all or part of our allowances.

“Residents are having to show restraint due to the cost of living crisis, and as councillors we should do the same.”