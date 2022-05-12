Skegness Beach.

Central beaches at Skegness, Mablethorpe and Sutton on Sea have all retained the Award, which looks at the water quality, facilities, beach safety, environmental education and management of the beaches.

The Blue Flag Award is managed in England by Keep Britain Tidy and internationally, by the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE) and is widely considered the gold standard for beaches.

The main purpose of the Blue Flag is to raise awareness on the standards of environmental and safety management and environmental education related to beaches and marinas.

Sutton on Sea beach

Coun Martin Foster, Portfolio Holder for Operational Services said "We are proud to say to all our residents and visitors that our beaches have retained their Blue Flag Awards for 2022. The status provides confidence to local people, as well as new and returning visitors, that our beaches are well maintained and meet water quality standards.

“This success would not have been possible without our dedicated neighbourhoods’ team that work early mornings until late evenings, seven days a week, to ensure our beaches look their best. We must also thank the many volunteers who regularly undertake litter picks on our beaches, doing a tremendous job.

“It takes a lot of hard work to keep our beaches in the best possible condition and they are vital to our visitor economy. Clean beaches help to draw huge numbers of visitors every year, which helps to support our local businesses and helps to maintain and create jobs for local people.”

Keep Britain Tidy’s Chief Executive, Allison Ogden-Newton OBE said: “The success of these beaches in reaching the very high standards demanded is testament to all those who have worked so hard to protect and improve our blue spaces – from beach managers and volunteers to local residents and businesses. The huge commitment needed to maintain marvellous beaches worthy of these awards cannot be underestimated.

Mablethorpe beach