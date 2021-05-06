Survey by Boston-area business finds UK dog owners take more photos of their pooch than their partner

Veterinary expert Dr Michael Lazaris.

These are just two findings from a survey by dog food brand Laughing Dog, part of Old Leake’s Fold Hill Foods.

The poll of 1,000 dog owners was carried out in support of a new campaign for the brand; dubbed Dog Happy Dinners, it aims to help dog owners make healthy choices for their pet’s diet.

Findings included:

* The average dog owner takes up to 101 photos of their pets a year (more than of their children).

* 52 per cent snap their pooch more often than their partner, while 32 per cent find their dogs more photogenic than their partner.

* 36 per cent say they communicate better with their dog than their other half, with 39 per cent saying they can read their pet’s moods better than their partner’s.

* 22 per cent say they would like to set their dog a place at the dinner table, but worry it is not socially acceptable.

The survey also revealed how Brits have become closer to their four-legged friends during the coronavirus pandemic. In fact, 47 percent of dog owners say they are dreading having to return to working in an office full-time, with one-third saying they worry that both of them will suffer from separation anxiety.

Veterinary expert Dr Michael Lazaris, who is working with Laughing Dog on the campaign, said: “What’s equally as extraordinary is how the bond with our dogs has strengthened whilst we’ve been at home during lockdown, with 66 per cent of owners saying they now feel closer to their beloved pets.

“This shows us how dogs can be an important lifeline when people are suffering with their mental health, something that has become far more prevalent in the past 12 months.