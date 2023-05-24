Register
More people on universal credit in West Lindsey

More people were on universal credit in West Lindsey in March than a year before, figures show.
By Will Grimond
Published 24th May 2023, 09:04 BST
Updated 24th May 2023, 09:04 BST

The figures come as a think tank calls for social security to be pegged to the cost of living.

Universal credit is a benefit available to those out of work, disabled or below a threshold of earnings and savings.

Combined with a winding-up of older benefits and reduced employment opportunities, the number of people on UC rose dramatically over the coronavirus pandemic and has remained high since.

Across England and Wales, the number of households with a member on universal credit reached a record peak in February, at nearly 4.5 million across England and Wales.
Department for Work and Pensions figures show 7,258 people on the benefit in West Lindsey as of March – an 8 per cent rise on 6,733 in March 2022.

Sam Tims, of the New Economics Foundation think tank, said “inadequate support”, low pay and insecure work was forcing people receiving benefits into difficult decisions.

In March, 42 per cent of UC recipients in the area were employed.

Across England and Wales, the number of households with a member on UC reached a record peak in February, at nearly 4.5 million, including 5,457 in West Lindsey.

Anna Stevenson, of anti-poverty charity Turn2Us, said “far too many households” are still struggling financially.

She said: “The Government needs to ensure support is there when people need it and it’s the right support to get through this crisis.

“The longer term, systemic answer, is to build an effective social security system in which people can thrive.”

The number of recipients in the area peaked in February, when 7,271 were receiving UC.

In England and Wales 112 local authorities hit their highest number of UC recipients in March, more than 30 per cent of all areas.