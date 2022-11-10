Rise in visits to minor injury units at Lincolnshire Community Health Services

More patients visited minor injury units at Lincolnshire Community Health Services last month, with demand rising above the levels seen over the same period last year.

NHS England figures show 7,315 patients visited minor injury units at Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust in October.

That was a rise of 2% on the 7,158 visits recorded during September, and 17% more than the 6,266 patients seen in October 2021.

The figures show attendances were above the levels seen two years ago – in October 2020, there were 5,257 visits to minor injury units run by Lincolnshire Community Health Services.

Across England, A&E departments received 2.2 million visits last month.

That was an increase of 9% compared to September, and a similar number as were seen during October 2021.

At Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust:

In October:

98% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%

Separate NHS Digital data reveals that in September:

The median time to treatment was seven minutes. The median average is used to ensure figures are not skewed by particularly long or short waiting times