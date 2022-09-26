West Lindsey road closures: one for motorists to avoid this week
West Lindsey's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And it is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a wait of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start this week:
• A180, from 8pm September 26 to 6am September 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 eastbound, Barnetby to Brocklesby, carriageway closure and lane closures for structure works, diversion in place via local authority network.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.