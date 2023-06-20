Food hygiene ratings handed to six South Kesteven establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of South Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of South Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Il Mulino at 42 North Street, Bourne, Lincolnshire; rated on June 14

• Rated 5: The Gatehouse Cafe at Long Bennington Business Park, Main Road, Long Bennington, Lincolnshire; rated on June 14

• Rated 5: China Moon at Northbound, Great North Road, Colsterworth, Lincolnshire; rated on June 8

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: The Bull Rippingale at The Bull Inn, 3 High Street, Rippingale, Lincolnshire; rated on June 14

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Mandarin Chinese Takeaway at 109 London Road, Grantham, Lincolnshire; rated on June 8