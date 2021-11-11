Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to 21 South Kesteven establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 21 of South Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Swines Meadow Garden Centre at Swines Meadow Farm, 47 Towngate East, Market Deeping, Lincolnshire; rated on October 26

• Rated 5: The Ranch at The Deepings Caravan Park, Towngate East, Market Deeping, Lincolnshire; rated on October 26

• Rated 5: Don't Lose Hope at 4 North Street, Bourne; rated on October 21

• Rated 5: Fika at 32 High Street, Stamford, Lincolnshire; rated on October 20

• Rated 5: Number Eight at 8 The George Shopping Centre, High Street, Grantham, Lincolnshire; rated on October 20

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And six ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Robin Hood & Little John at The Robin Hood, Aslackby, Lincolnshire; rated on November 2

• Rated 5: The White Lion at 53 Bridge End Road, Grantham, Lincolnshire; rated on November 1

• Rated 5: The Houblon Arms at Oasby, Grantham; rated on October 28

• Rated 5: Five Bells at Five Bells Inn, 95 Main Street, Claypole, Lincolnshire; rated on October 27

• Rated 5: The Avenue Hotel at 32-34 Avenue Road, Grantham, Lincolnshire; rated on October 26

• Rated 5: The Stag Inn at Church Street, Barkston, Lincolnshire; rated on October 21

Takeaways

Plus 10 ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: George's No.2 at Unit 1 Holt House Business Centre, Cherry Holt Road, Bourne, Lincolnshire; rated on November 2

• Rated 5: J C Malaysian Chinese Takeaway at 157 New Beacon Road, Grantham, Lincolnshire; rated on October 28

• Rated 5: Wings Chinese Takeway at 107 Hornsby Road, Grantham, Lincolnshire; rated on October 28

• Rated 5: Tin Sing at 38 Cambridge Street, Grantham, Lincolnshire; rated on October 27

• Rated 5: Simply Delicious at 8 West End, Langtoft, Lincolnshire; rated on October 26

• Rated 5: Wok This Way at 9 North Street, Stamford, Lincolnshire; rated on October 21

• Rated 5: Zen Chinese Takeaway at 39 St Leonards Street, Stamford, Lincolnshire; rated on October 21

• Rated 5: Deeping Kebab House at 14 Market Place, Market Deeping, Lincolnshire; rated on October 20

• Rated 5: Nova Pizzas at 69 Manor Way, Deeping St James, Lincolnshire; rated on October 20