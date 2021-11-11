Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to 21 South Kesteven establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 21 of South Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

By Joanna Morris, Data Reporter
Thursday, 11th November 2021, 7:48 am
Updated Thursday, 11th November 2021, 7:49 am
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Swines Meadow Garden Centre at Swines Meadow Farm, 47 Towngate East, Market Deeping, Lincolnshire; rated on October 26

• Rated 5: The Ranch at The Deepings Caravan Park, Towngate East, Market Deeping, Lincolnshire; rated on October 26

• Rated 5: Don't Lose Hope at 4 North Street, Bourne; rated on October 21

• Rated 5: Fika at 32 High Street, Stamford, Lincolnshire; rated on October 20

• Rated 5: Number Eight at 8 The George Shopping Centre, High Street, Grantham, Lincolnshire; rated on October 20

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And six ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Robin Hood & Little John at The Robin Hood, Aslackby, Lincolnshire; rated on November 2

• Rated 5: The White Lion at 53 Bridge End Road, Grantham, Lincolnshire; rated on November 1

• Rated 5: The Houblon Arms at Oasby, Grantham; rated on October 28

• Rated 5: Five Bells at Five Bells Inn, 95 Main Street, Claypole, Lincolnshire; rated on October 27

• Rated 5: The Avenue Hotel at 32-34 Avenue Road, Grantham, Lincolnshire; rated on October 26

• Rated 5: The Stag Inn at Church Street, Barkston, Lincolnshire; rated on October 21

Takeaways

Plus 10 ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: George's No.2 at Unit 1 Holt House Business Centre, Cherry Holt Road, Bourne, Lincolnshire; rated on November 2

• Rated 5: J C Malaysian Chinese Takeaway at 157 New Beacon Road, Grantham, Lincolnshire; rated on October 28

• Rated 5: Wings Chinese Takeway at 107 Hornsby Road, Grantham, Lincolnshire; rated on October 28

• Rated 5: Tin Sing at 38 Cambridge Street, Grantham, Lincolnshire; rated on October 27

• Rated 5: Simply Delicious at 8 West End, Langtoft, Lincolnshire; rated on October 26

• Rated 5: Wok This Way at 9 North Street, Stamford, Lincolnshire; rated on October 21

• Rated 5: Zen Chinese Takeaway at 39 St Leonards Street, Stamford, Lincolnshire; rated on October 21

• Rated 5: Deeping Kebab House at 14 Market Place, Market Deeping, Lincolnshire; rated on October 20

• Rated 5: Nova Pizzas at 69 Manor Way, Deeping St James, Lincolnshire; rated on October 20

• Rated 5: The Shawarma Bar at 39b High Street, Stamford, Lincolnshire; rated on October 15