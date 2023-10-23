South Kesteven road closures: nine for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight
South Kesteven's motorists will have nine road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A1, from 7pm October 20 to 6am October 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Colsterowrth to Grantham relief road, diversion route due to works on local authority network.
And a further eight closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A1, from 8pm October 23 to 6am November 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Harlaxton to Gonerby Moor, slip road and lane closures due to maintenance work, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.
Advertisement
Advertisement
• A1, from 8pm October 23 to 5am October 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, South Witham to Colsterworth, Lane and gap closure for barrier repairs, diversion route via National Highways network and local authority network.
• A1, from 8pm October 25 to 5am October 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Stoke Rochford to Skillington, Lane closure due to barrier repairs.
• A1, from 8pm October 27 to 5am October 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Harlaxton to Spittlegate, Lane closure due to maintenance works.
• A1, from 8.30pm October 30 to 5am November 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Tinwell to Wothorpe, Lane closures for safety repair works.
Advertisement
Advertisement
• A1, from 8pm November 2 to 6am November 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Long Bennington to Gonerby, Lane closure due to maintenance work, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.
• A52, from 8pm November 2 to 6am November 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A52 eastbound and westbound, Sedgebrook, temporary traffic signals for electrical works.
• A52, from 8pm November 6 to 6am November 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A52 eastbound and westbound, Barrowby, Lane closures due to works on behalf of UPP.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.