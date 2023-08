Food hygiene ratings given to 65 North East Lincolnshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 65 of North East Lincolnshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 44 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: The Pea Bung at Freeman Street Market, Freeman Street, Grimsby; rated on July 27

• Rated 5: Pennells Garden Centre at Humberston Road, New Waltham; rated on July 26

• Rated 5: Ocean Fish Bar & Restaurant at 50, St Peters Avenue, Cleethorpes; rated on July 25

• Rated 5: Easterly at Annies Lounge at 26 Alexandra Road, Cleethorpes; rated on July 21

• Rated 5: Pour Ice and Cocktails at Annies Lounge at 26 Alexandra Road, Cleethorpes; rated on July 21

• Rated 5: Bannatyne Health Club Humberston at Humberston Country Club, Humberston Avenue, Humberston; rated on July 20

• Rated 5: The Gingerbread House at Humberston Library, Church Lane, Humberston; rated on July 20

• Rated 5: Dough Bros at 11-13 High Street, Cleethorpes; rated on July 19

• Rated 5: Peaks Top Farm, B&B and Fabulous Fruity Wine at Peaks Top Farm Hewitts Avenue, New Waltham; rated on July 18

• Rated 5: The Fishermans Arms at 25 Wardall Street, Cleethorpes; rated on July 18

• Rated 5: The Vine Cafe at Freeman Street Market, Freeman Street, Grimsby; rated on July 18

• Rated 5: Track Snacks at Railway Station, Station Approach, Cleethorpes; rated on July 18

• Rated 5: Riverhead Coffee at 19, St Peters Avenue, Cleethorpes; rated on July 13

• Rated 5: Starbucks Coffee at 71 Market Square, Freshney Place Shopping Centre; rated on July 13

• Rated 5: Tin Jug at 17, High Street, Waltham; rated on July 13

• Rated 5: Days Delights at 4, High Street, Waltham; rated on July 12

• Rated 5: Seven Tea Four at 74, Bluestone Lane, Immingham; rated on July 12

• Rated 5: THE CANOPY KITCHEN at Grant Thorold Library Durban Road, Grimsby; rated on July 12

• Rated 5: LGM Catering at South Marsh Road, Stallingborough; rated on July 11

• Rated 5: Waltham Windmill Golf Club at Cheapside, Waltham; rated on July 11

• Rated 5: Grimsby Bowling & West End Club at 2, Manor Avenue, Grimsby; rated on July 10

• Rated 5: Gallagher's at 20, St Peters Avenue, Cleethorpes; rated on July 6

• Rated 5: Contitech at Dunlop Oil & Marine at Moody Lane, Grimsby; rated on July 5

• Rated 5: Bentley's at Car Corner, Wilton Road; rated on June 30

• Rated 5: Leaking Boot Restaurant at 2 Kingsway, Cleethorpes; rated on June 29

• Rated 5: Magical Castle at Unit 1 Meridian Point, Kings Road, Cleethorpes; rated on June 29

• Rated 5: Oasis Cafe & Health Club at The Oasis Health Club, Orwell Street, Grimsby; rated on June 29

• Rated 5: St Stephen & St John Wednesday Lunch Club at Methodist Church, St Stephen & St John Church, Rutland Street; rated on June 28

• Rated 5: A Priest, A Mill & A Ferry at Stall E1 E3 F1 F2 Market Hall, Friargate, Freshney Place Shopping Centre; rated on June 27

• Rated 5: Blighty's at The Knoll, Knoll Street, Cleethorpes; rated on June 21

• Rated 5: Dee Dee's Cafe at The Range at The Range Victoria Street, Grimsby; rated on June 21

• Rated 5: Eatwell Express - Foyer Cafe at Diana Princess Of Wales Hospital, Scartho Road, Grimsby; rated on June 20

• Rated 5: Buzz Cafe at The Enterprise Village, Unit 25 E Factor, Prince Albert Gardens; rated on June 19

• Rated 5: Cafe Han at 158, Cromwell Road, Grimsby; rated on June 19

• Rated 5: Poppins Cafe at 86, Mendip Avenue, Grimsby; rated on June 14

• Rated 5: Veronica's Larder at Veronica'S Larder Grange Farm, Waltham Road; rated on June 14

• Rated 5: Grimsby Minster Cafe at Grimsby Minster, St James Square, Grimsby; rated on June 13

• Rated 5: Suzie's Cup of Joy at 42-43, Alexandra Road, Cleethorpes; rated on June 13

• Rated 5: Brewers Fayre at Meridian Point, Kings Road, Cleethorpes; rated on June 12

• Rated 5: Community Shop and Community Kitchen at Nunsthorpe Community Centre, Wootton Road, Grimsby; rated on June 8

• Rated 4: The Gallery Cafe & Gift Shop at Unit 6, 352 Pelham Road, Immingham; rated on July 6

• Rated 4: Rick's Snack Bar at Stall H4 Top Town Market Freshney Shopping Centre Market Hall, Friargate, Freshney Place Shopping Centre; rated on June 27

• Rated 3: Play XL at 1, Riverhead, Grimsby; rated on June 27

• Rated 3: Boston Brothers at 26 Victoria Street, Grimsby; rated on May 31

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And four ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Bank and Vault at 27 Bethlehem Street, Grimsby; rated on July 26

• Rated 5: No 2 Refreshment Rooms at Station Approach, Cleethorpes; rated on July 7

• Rated 5: Tipsy Terrace at 30-34 High Street, Cleethorpes; rated on June 8

• Rated 4: Kingsway Club at 3 Kingsway, Cleethorpes; rated on June 21

Takeaways

Plus 17 ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: New Diamond at 5, Waltham Road, Grimsby; rated on August 3

• Rated 5: Hy's Palace Chinese Takeaway at 59, Fieldhouse Road, Humberston; rated on July 27

• Rated 5: Russell's Takeaway t/a Russells Fish & Chip Shop at 50, Second Avenue, Grimsby; rated on July 26

• Rated 5: Tony's Fish Bar at 493, Grimsby Road, Cleethorpes; rated on July 26

• Rated 5: The Fryer at 344, Grimsby Road, Humberston; rated on July 24

• Rated 5: La Pizzaria at 11, Grimsby Road, Cleethorpes; rated on July 19

• Rated 5: Reuben's at The Kiosk 1a Town Hall Street, Town Hall Street, Grimsby; rated on July 17

• Rated 5: The Frying Pan at 77, High Street, Waltham; rated on July 10

• Rated 5: Ernie Becketts at 21-23, Market Street, Cleethorpes; rated on June 20

• Rated 5: Milano's Pizza at 1, Lynton Parade, Grimsby; rated on June 20

• Rated 5: Domino's Pizza at Unit 3, Palace Court, Victoria Street; rated on June 19

• Rated 5: Fairfield Fish Bar Ltd at 13, Coniston Avenue, Grimsby; rated on June 14

• Rated 5: Lucky Dragon at 2a, Cambridge Road, Grimsby; rated on June 14

• Rated 5: Cleethorpes Charcuterie at DN35; rated on May 30

• Rated 4: Marco Polo at 31, Market Street, Cleethorpes; rated on July 6

• Rated 4: Petra Pizzeria at 49, Fieldhouse Road, Humberston; rated on June 13