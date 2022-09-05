Road closures: four for North East Lincolnshire drivers this week

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drivers in and around North East Lincolnshire will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures are due to start this week:

• A180, from 8pm September 14 to 6am September 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Barnetby to Brocklesby, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• A180, from 8pm September 15 to 5.30am September 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Brocklesby to Stallingrough, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• A180, from 8pm September 16 to 5.30am September 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Stallingbrough to Greatcoates, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• A180, from 8pm September 19 to 6am September 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Greatcoates to Pyewipe, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.