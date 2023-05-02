Road closures: three for North East Lincolnshire drivers this week

Drivers in and around North East Lincolnshire will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around North East Lincolnshire will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start this week:

• A180, from 9.30am May 3 to 3.30pm May 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 westbound, Stallingbrough, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A180, from 9am May 9 to 3pm May 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound, Ulceby, Lane closure for survey works.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• A180, from 9.30am May 15 to 3.30pm May 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound, Great coates to Pyewipe, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.