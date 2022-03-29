Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to six Lincoln establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Lincoln’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

By Katie Williams, Data Reporter
Tuesday, 29th March 2022, 10:51 am
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Anglian Water Services Limited at Enterprise House Witham Park, Waterside South, Lincoln; rated on March 24

• Rated 5: Cooks Kitchen at Wickes Car Park, Outer Circle Road, Lincoln; rated on March 24

• Rated 5: Costa Travelines at Lincoln Central Station, St Mary'S Street, Lincoln; rated on March 24

• Rated 5: The Cafe at Hartsholme Park Ltd at Hartsholme Park, Skellingthorpe Road, Lincoln; rated on March 23

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Nosey Parker at 1 Crusader Road, Lincoln; rated on March 25

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway:

• Rated 5: Serafina Grill at Ground Floor, 99-100 High Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on March 23