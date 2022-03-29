Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to six Lincoln establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Lincoln’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Anglian Water Services Limited at Enterprise House Witham Park, Waterside South, Lincoln; rated on March 24
• Rated 5: Cooks Kitchen at Wickes Car Park, Outer Circle Road, Lincoln; rated on March 24
• Rated 5: Costa Travelines at Lincoln Central Station, St Mary'S Street, Lincoln; rated on March 24
• Rated 5: The Cafe at Hartsholme Park Ltd at Hartsholme Park, Skellingthorpe Road, Lincoln; rated on March 23
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Nosey Parker at 1 Crusader Road, Lincoln; rated on March 25
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Serafina Grill at Ground Floor, 99-100 High Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on March 23