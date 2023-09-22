Register
North Lincolnshire restaurant handed new food hygiene rating

A North Lincolnshire restaurant has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 10:02 BST
Carvers Fish Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 266-268 Ashby High Street, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire was given the score after assessment on August 17, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of North Lincolnshire's 227 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 182 (80%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.