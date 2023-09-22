North Lincolnshire restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A North Lincolnshire restaurant has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Carvers Fish Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 266-268 Ashby High Street, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire was given the score after assessment on August 17, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North Lincolnshire's 227 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 182 (80%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.