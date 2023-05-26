Single-sex ward rule upheld at Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust

A rule preventing patients of different sexes from being treated on the same ward was not broken whatsoever at Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust over a six-month period, new figures reveal.

However, the number of breaches across England has soared since the coronavirus pandemic began, with March seeing the second-highest number since 2011-12.

The Patients Association said mixed-sex wards are "an affront to patients' dignity", claiming the stress they cause prohibits a strong recovery.

NHS England data shows a rule preventing different sexes from mixing on wards at Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber Trust was not broken in the six months to March whatsoever – there were also none in the same period the year before and in 2018-19, before the pandemic.

Nationally, there were almost 4,500 instances where mixed-sex rules were broken in March – the second-highest single month since 2011-12 and more than triple the 1,446 instances recorded in March 2019.

Recording breaches was suspended from March 2020 to September 2021 due to the pandemic, but when logging rule-breaking returned, there were 2,289 occurrences, while every month since this past December has topped 4,000.

Rachel Power, chief executive of the Patients Association, said: "Mixed sex wards are an affront to patients' dignity.

"No patient wants to receive intimate, personal care on a mixed sex ward, and it's the sort of stress that doesn't promote recovery."

An NHS spokesperson said: "Offering single-sex accommodation is a requirement under the NHS Standard Contract.

"Trusts across the country are taking action to reduce or eliminate unjustified breaches, which remain rare."

