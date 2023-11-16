Food hygiene ratings given to two East Lindsey restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of East Lindsey’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of East Lindsey’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Magpies Restaurant, at 71-75 East Street, Horncastle was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 15.
Advertisement
Advertisement
And The Cornhill Cafe, at 5 Cornhill, Spilsby, Lincolnshire was given a score of zero on October 11.
It means that of East Lindsey's 463 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 395 (85%) have ratings of five and just three have zero ratings.