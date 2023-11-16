Register
Food hygiene ratings given to two East Lindsey restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of East Lindsey’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 16th Nov 2023, 09:50 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Magpies Restaurant, at 71-75 East Street, Horncastle was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 15.

And The Cornhill Cafe, at 5 Cornhill, Spilsby, Lincolnshire was given a score of zero on October 11.

It means that of East Lindsey's 463 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 395 (85%) have ratings of five and just three have zero ratings.